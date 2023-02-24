Ayesha Curry Tried to Compete with Husband Stephen Curry While on Her Fitness Journey: It Was a 'Hindrance'

Ayesha Curry said it took her “so long” to realize that her fitness journey was not going to look the same as that of her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on February 24, 2023 01:06 PM
Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry
Stephen and Ayesha Curry. Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty

Ayesha Curry is opening up about what she's learned throughout her fitness journey.

In a recent appearance on the Rachael Ray Show, the chef and cookbook author, 33, discussed how she was finally able to focus on her health after having three children — son Canon, 4, and daughters Ryan, 7, and Riley, 10. However, she said the journey started off rough, admitting that she tried to change her workout routines in order to keep up with her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry.

"One of the biggest things that was a hindrance was that I was competing — in my own weird, twisted way — with my very athletic husband and thinking I needed to do all of the things that he was doing in order to find my balance and to stay fit," the mom of three explained.

"It took me so long to realize, no, my fitness journey and my plan are gonna look how that looks for me. And for me, it's less high intensity workouts and it's not doing the diet thing," Curry continued. "It's living that 80/20 life and making sure that I'm enjoying life's celebratory moments and then in between making healthier choices. For me, it couldn't be so rigid and I found the best results when I kind of loosened up a little bit."

Ray then added she can't — and shouldn't — feel the need to keep up with her husband.

"Everyone's different whether you're a man or a woman or older or younger, you gotta find the thing that's right for you," the daytime star added.

Last month, Curry spoke to PEOPLE about kicking off 2023 with big health and fitness goals and how she plans to stay on top of them.

She admitted that when it comes to the typical New Year's resolutions, she's actually more of a "monthly resolution type of girl." She said it's easier to keep track of her small wins throughout the year that way.

"I've kind of been going through a health journey for the past three years now," Curry said at the time. "I'm into manifesting and writing things down and setting my intentions and goals. I am obsessed with that and I find that it really works for me, being able to visibly see things."

"One of my big resolutions for January is going to be to build a little bit of lean muscle," she added. "I've lost 35 lbs. over the past year, which I'm really excited about, but now I want that definition and I want to feel strong in my skin."

