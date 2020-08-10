Ayesha Curry Shares the Healthy Lifestyle Tips that Helped Her Drop 35 Lbs. During Quarantine

"Being healthy isn’t just about what you do in the gym or in the kitchen — it’s about the in-between too and how it all fits together," Ayesha Curry said

Ayesha Curry is sharing details of her healthy quarantine lifestyle.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Canada Lifestyle, Ayesha — an actress, chef, and cookbook author — explained how she was able to remain active and healthy while isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Being healthy isn’t just about what you do in the gym or in the kitchen, it’s about the in-between too and how it all fits together," Ayesha, 31, said.

The wife of NBA star Steph Curry and mom of three showed off her fit figure in a May Instagram post, revealing she had lost 35 lbs. during the pandemic.

One thing that has helped her stay focused on her goals is her Fitbit Premium series, which offers subscribers her health tips, workouts, ideas on delicious and nutritious meals, and family-friendly activities.

"I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me," she captioned a sponsored post in July. But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it."

For starters, Ayesha recommended staying active with the use of simple equipment, such as two- and three-pound weights, resistance bands, a mat and a bench or chair.

"I’m very into bodyweight, so I don’t need much, equipment-wise," she said to Yahoo Canada Lifestyle.

Ayesha said that her daily routine typically begins with a coffee with Ghee and coconut oil blended. By noon, she tries to drink 32 ounces of water and flavor it with cucumbers and lemon.

"Fitbit Premium has come in handy through quarantine," she said. "It was great while I was traveling and out of my routine — I was able to tap into the vast library workout content anytime, anywhere so I didn’t fall off track. It’s a great resource for at-home and on-the-go workouts."

In addition, Curry said she and husband Steph, 32, as well as their daughters Ryan Carson, 5, and Riley, 8, and son Canon W. Jack, 2 are a "green veggies family."

"We love Brussels [sprouts], asparagus and broccoli," she said. "I like to roast them on high heat to give everything a nice char and enhance the flavour of the veg. There’s nothing I love more than a one-pot/one sheet pan dinner, so most nights I’ll season up a protein and roast it alongside the vegetables.”

Ayesha also creates meal traditions for the family of five, including chicken parm, which happens to be "nostalgic" for Curry because it's one of the first things she made when she started dating Steph.

"I do a lighter breading using panko instead of regular bread crumbs, and whip up a super-fast and fresh tomato sauce for the topping," she shared.

Sleep is also crucial for a health lifestyle, Ayesha advised. "I’d never realized how much sleep impacts everything else, but what I’ve learned from my Fitbit sleep data is that I don’t get enough of it, so that’s the next thing I’ll be working on."

"It’s connected to so much of our overall health and is so important," she added.

And she feels lucky to be able to enjoy her healthy lifestyle with Steph by her side.

"Stephen and I have been riding bikes outside together which has been really nice, or try and time our workouts together," she said, adding that the their kids will get involved in the workouts at times.