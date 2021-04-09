Author Laurie Gelman Breaks Pelvis in ‘Freak Ski Accident’ During 57th Birthday Trip

"Stupid accident on a catwalk! Like turning 57 isn't enough of an FU!" she wrote on Instagram

Author Laurie Gelman broke her pelvis this week during a ski trip in Park City, Utah, for her 57th birthday.

Laurie posted about the incident on Instagram with a photo of her being transported off of the mountain by ski patrol.

"Happy birthday to me! #cracked pelvis. Stupid accident on a catwalk! Like turning 57 isn't enough of an FU!" the Yoga Pant Nation writer said.

On Thursday, her husband Michael Gelman — who is the executive producer of Live! with Kelly and Ryan — posted a health update to his Instagram, which said that the Class Mom author was "safely recovering after breaking her pelvis in a freak ski accident" and being transported to University of Utah Hospital.

He added that Laurie will have to undergo six weeks of recovery.

"Feeling better every day. 6 week recovery, but thankfully no surgery," he wrote. "Thank you to the Park City Ski Patrol, everyone at University of Utah Hospital for taking such good care of her, and for all the well wishes from everyone. What a way to spend your birthday! Plenty of time to write and rest up for the release of her new book 'Yoga Paint Nation'!"

Michael accompanied the update with several photos, including another photo of Laurie being transported off the mountain. In the next few photos she is laying in the hospital, before traveling home with her family and resting in her own bed.

Laurie Gelman Image zoom Credit: Laurie Gelman/instagram

Hundreds of friends commented well wishes, including Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba who said "Oh my gosh... hope she's recovering well...take care..."

"Omg Laurie," Howie Mandel wrote. "Terry and I send our thoughts and prayers."

Earlier this week, Michael shared a happy birthday post for his wife, adding the hashtag "#feelbetter."