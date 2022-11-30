Aubrey O'Day Explains Instagram Posts That Appear Photoshopped: 'I Don't Have a Caboodle of Makeup'

During an interview with Tamron Hall, Aubrey O'Day shared why she appears to photoshop herself into travel destinations

By
Published on November 30, 2022 01:01 AM
Aubrey O'Day
Aubrey O'Day. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Aubrey O'Day is setting the record straight on her vacation pictures that some fans say are photoshopped.

On Tuesday, the Danity Kane alum, 38, was a guest on The Tamron Hall Show, where Hall referenced O'Day's recent vacation photos and speculation that O'Day edited herself into the luxurious destinations.

"So, I am at all of these locations," O'Day clarified. "I look at my Instagram as I'm an artist. I look at my life and pictures as like art that I want to create for the world."

She pointed out, "You don't see me on there with my regular friends, my dogs and my home. I don't belong to the people. I don't belong to others. My personal life is mine. And that's the only way that I haven't gone off the deep end or turned into something that I'm not."

She asked her supporters that "when you see things like this," they'll agree that she's simply "making art."

Added O'Day: "I've been to all these places. After these photos, I do post the videos [of] how it looked. But in order to get to this place, you have to scale a mountain for about two hours. I don't have a caboodle of makeup and my wigs."

Photos that O'Day posted while in Bali were recently questioned. However, O'Day explained to Hall, "Bali, just to be completely honest, was about getting off of prescription medications that were given to me at 17 years old because this industry promoted me to be my most aspirational self."

"When I I wasn't able to be that ... doctors were giving me medications and telling me take this and take this and then you'll be aspirational. I was taking about, if I'm going to be completely honest, 16 pills a day," she said.

Asked if she has been able to overcome her addiction, O'Day said, "I was able to let go of the chip on my shoulder."

This isn't the first time O'Day has responded to claims that she edits herself into various locations on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Aubrey O'Day Leaves the U.S. to Start a 'New Life': 'I Need a More Profound Purpose'

In August, a TikTok user claimed O'Day photoshops herself into various locations around the world. The singer responded with a lengthy caption about the allegations posted alongside photos of herself hugging Jesus at the gates of Heaven.

"Took the [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24 [hours].. wanted to share with y'all how beautiful it was.. also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out," wrote O'Day alongside the clearly edited images.

The "Damaged" performer then shouted out the TikToker directly, citing comments from "Jesus" and writing, "He told me to let the lil bird on tiktok with SO much to say about my life.. that she needs to stop washing her p---y in the sink. We are adults baby, you gotta run the whole thing through the water."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in O'Day's statement, she admitted to curating her Instagram "like a museum of ART" and asked fans to "respect [her] aesthetic" — seemingly confirming her posts are edited. However, she assured followers that she actually visits the locations tagged in her posts.

"Not that I need to explain myself, but I've been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7," she wrote. "If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that's what the f--- is going to happen. I'm an artist, a REAL creator."

The Dumblonde musician continued, "I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks.. everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn't always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.."

"Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y'all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y'all to vibrate high with me," added O'Day.

Related Articles
Aubrey O'Day
Aubrey O'Day Claps Back at Photoshopped IG Vacation Photo Allegations: 'Respect My Aesthetic'
Aubrey O'Day
Aubrey O'Day Says She'll 'Spend the Rest of My Life Trying to Heal' from Body-Shaming Comments
Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp); https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClhVR5wDy0W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Jessie James Decker Addresses Accusations of 'Photoshopping Abs' on Her Children in Photos
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King Opens Up About 'Feeling Inadequate' While Using Social Media: It 'Can Be So Insidious'
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Her 26th Birthday with Sultry Underwear Pics
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Her 26th Birthday with a Sultry Underwear Selfie
Bob Saget and his daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennie arrive at the Golden Dads Awards ceremony at the Peterson Automotive Museum on June 15, 2005 in Los Angeles, California
All About Bob Saget's 3 Daughters
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige
Who Is Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend? All About Aubrey Paige
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend? All About Marie-Lou Nurk
jojo siwa
JoJo Siwa Rocks Hot Pink Hair on the Red Carpet: Watch Her Transformation!
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamron Hall and Mel C. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJKipZAjGJ/ Tamron Hall/Instagram
Watch Tamron Hall 'Audition' for the Spice Girls by Performing 'Wannabe' with Mel C 
Loretta Lynn ranch
Loretta Lynn Died at Her Beloved Tennessee Ranch: All About Her Famous Home and How to Visit
regis and kathie lee
Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on Friendship with Regis Philbin: 'We Were Each Other's Best Audience'
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair for Her Show's Season 4 Premiere: 'Golden Hour'
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair for Her Show's Season 4 Premiere: 'Golden Hour'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch8G-S5POYc/ bethennyfrankel's profile picture bethennyfrankel Verified This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten… Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood. Swipe to see what I really look like👉🏼 #instagramvsreality #thisisme #speakyourtruth #liveauthentic Edited · 1h
Bethenny Frankel Shares Before-and-After Photoshopped Bikini Pictures to Address Body Image