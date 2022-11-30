Aubrey O'Day Explains Instagram Posts That Appear Photoshopped: 'I Don't Have a Caboodle of Makeup'

Aubrey O'Day is setting the record straight on her vacation pictures that some fans say are photoshopped.

On Tuesday, the Danity Kane alum, 38, was a guest on The Tamron Hall Show, where Hall referenced O'Day's recent vacation photos and speculation that O'Day edited herself into the luxurious destinations.

"So, I am at all of these locations," O'Day clarified. "I look at my Instagram as I'm an artist. I look at my life and pictures as like art that I want to create for the world."

She pointed out, "You don't see me on there with my regular friends, my dogs and my home. I don't belong to the people. I don't belong to others. My personal life is mine. And that's the only way that I haven't gone off the deep end or turned into something that I'm not."

She asked her supporters that "when you see things like this," they'll agree that she's simply "making art."

Added O'Day: "I've been to all these places. After these photos, I do post the videos [of] how it looked. But in order to get to this place, you have to scale a mountain for about two hours. I don't have a caboodle of makeup and my wigs."

Photos that O'Day posted while in Bali were recently questioned. However, O'Day explained to Hall, "Bali, just to be completely honest, was about getting off of prescription medications that were given to me at 17 years old because this industry promoted me to be my most aspirational self."

"When I I wasn't able to be that ... doctors were giving me medications and telling me take this and take this and then you'll be aspirational. I was taking about, if I'm going to be completely honest, 16 pills a day," she said.

Asked if she has been able to overcome her addiction, O'Day said, "I was able to let go of the chip on my shoulder."

This isn't the first time O'Day has responded to claims that she edits herself into various locations on Instagram.

In August, a TikTok user claimed O'Day photoshops herself into various locations around the world. The singer responded with a lengthy caption about the allegations posted alongside photos of herself hugging Jesus at the gates of Heaven.

"Took the [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24 [hours].. wanted to share with y'all how beautiful it was.. also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out," wrote O'Day alongside the clearly edited images.

The "Damaged" performer then shouted out the TikToker directly, citing comments from "Jesus" and writing, "He told me to let the lil bird on tiktok with SO much to say about my life.. that she needs to stop washing her p---y in the sink. We are adults baby, you gotta run the whole thing through the water."

Elsewhere in O'Day's statement, she admitted to curating her Instagram "like a museum of ART" and asked fans to "respect [her] aesthetic" — seemingly confirming her posts are edited. However, she assured followers that she actually visits the locations tagged in her posts.

"Not that I need to explain myself, but I've been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7," she wrote. "If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that's what the f--- is going to happen. I'm an artist, a REAL creator."

The Dumblonde musician continued, "I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks.. everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn't always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.."

"Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y'all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y'all to vibrate high with me," added O'Day.