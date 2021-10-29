Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Dies at 53 of Incurable Brain Cancer

Moore, who had been with WSB-TV since 1998, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer just seven months before her death

Moore, 53, "passed peacefully" as "as she wanted," with her family by her side, her co-anchor at WSB-TV, Justin Farmer shared on Friday morning.

She is survived by her children Shelby, Joshua and Lauren, and her mother Yvonne.

Doctors had discovered two tumors on her brain earlier this year, after Moore started noticing odd symptoms and nearly passed out at a grocery store.

"I was concerned about why, all of a sudden, I was forgetful, and disoriented. Just not feeling myself, and feeling like I was in a fog," she said in April.

Moore was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that can affect the brain or spinal cord. Though there was no cure for her, Moore underwent radiation and chemotherapy to slow down the cancer's progress.

Moore was a New York City native who earned her master's degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University and worked at stations in Memphis and Arkansas before starting at WSB-TV in 1998. There, she reported on everything from former President Barack Obama's historic inauguration to her experience getting surgery for fibroids.

Voting rights activist and former Georgia representative Stacey Abrams shared her sadness at Moore's passing.

"Today, we mourn the passing of @jovitamoore, who used her voice and platform to highlight important issues impacting Atlantans for more than 20 years," Abrams tweeted. "May God bless her family, loved ones, and @wsbtv colleagues in their time of grief."

Farmer said that the general manager at the station, Ray Carter, told staffers this morning "that scripture says that there's a time to be joyous, and a time to laugh, and a time to cry. And today we will cry. And we will remember and honor our colleague and friend Jovita."

Farmer told viewers on Friday that "there is no making sense of a tragic death such as this. It is pain, that is going to stay for a while."

