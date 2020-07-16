Athleta's New Breathable and Quick-Drying Face Masks Are Designed to Be Comfortable Enough for Exercise
They even come with a head strap for a comfier fit
If you’ve been on the hunt for a cloth face mask that you can actually exercise in, Athleta’s got you covered.
The activewear brand has launched a new batch of reusable face masks that are designed to allow you to “move, sweat, and be active,” according to the brand. Developed in partnership with the Emergency Design Collective and medical professionals at the University of California, San Francisco, Athleta’s face masks are made with the label’s signature stretchy fabric, which means they’re lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying. They also have an inner mesh lining for even easier airflow.
The Made to Move masks contain a filter pocket, adjustable ear loops, and a flexible nose bridge. Plus, they come with a head strap that can attach to the ear loop — this can be placed on the nape of your neck, further up on your head, or wrapped around a ponytail to take the pressure off the back of your ears.
Coming in both adult and kids’ sizes, the masks are currently available for pre-order and expected to ship in early August.
Athleta’s original face masks, which were released a few months ago, have racked up 1,900 five-star reviews on the site. Shoppers often say that the masks are very lightweight, soft, and especially easy to wear during “hot weather months.” One customer raved that “they’re the most comfortable masks I’ve tried, and since it looks like masks will be with us for the foreseeable future, these are definitely worth the investment.”
