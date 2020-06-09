At Least 13 Texas High School Students Test Positive for Coronavirus After Unsanctioned Prom

At least 13 high school students in the Fort Bend, Texas, area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending an unsanctioned prom and after-party at the beach.

The unofficial prom event was held in Katy on May 28. Afterward, students from George Ranch High School and Foster High School spent the weekend at a beach house in Galveston, the Fort Bend Herald reports.

"The safety and well-being of the Lamar CISD community is always our top priority," Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, which contains both high schools, said in a statement, according to Today.

"We are aware that some Lamar CISD families have conducted independent events and gatherings that are not associated with the District,” the statement continued. “While we do not have control over the independent decisions that individuals make, we are continuing to encourage all of our families to remain proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by following the CDC recommendations on hand washing and social distancing."

Parents of the affected students have been sharing information through email and social media.

The news was also announced in a Facebook group for the unsanctioned prom event, titled “Foster Prom 2020.”

“In a continued effort to update this group regarding Covid related information pertaining to our Prom: AS OF TODAY there have been more positive cases confirmed,” a post from June 5 reads. “It has not been confirmed if someone at Prom was positive during attendance or if it was contracted elsewhere which is a strong possibility. However I feel it is important to give you this information so that Parents can choose the plan of action best for each family.”

It continues, “Everyone that has tested positive is doing their part to contain and treat symptoms as needed. As with anything 'stories' and 'gossip' are wide spread. I ask that we ALL come together as Foster Family and be kind and understanding during this situation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected. May we all respect others choices and privacy during this time. PLEASE have conversations with your teens as this seems to be the main source of incorrect information over the past few days.”

Texas, which lifted the state’s stay-at-home order in late April, reported its highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations on Monday, with 1,935 hospitalizations. This topped the previous record of 1,888 patients on May 5, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.