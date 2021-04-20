The tests will not require a prescription and will take about 15 minutes to show results

At-Home Rapid COVID Tests Will Soon Be Available at CVS, Walgreens and Walmart

At-home COVID-19 tests will soon be available for purchase at major retailers across the United States.

The Abbott Laboratories' BinaxNOW rapid tests, which do not require a prescription, were given emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in March, USA Today reported, and will be shipped to retailers as soon as this week.

Consumers will be able to find the tests at CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, according to USA Today.

Another test from Ellume, an Australian company, will also be available at CVS stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The tests — which take about 15 minutes to show results — will be sold for $23.99 and $38.99, respectively.

While the availability for at-home tests in retail stores is a step towards increasing availability, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security's Jennifer Nuzzo said that the cost is still too high for some communities.

"This increases options for some, not all. So we have to keep working to make these tests more widely available," Nuzzo told USA Today.

The news of the at-home tests come as all adults over the age of 16 became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

More 131 million people in the United States — half of all adults — have received at least one vaccine dose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday. More than 84 million people — just under one-third of all adults — have been fully vaccinated.