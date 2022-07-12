It's the Best Time to Stock Up on At-Home COVID Tests — These 3 Are Discounted for Prime Day
If the latest surge in COVID-19 cases has you running out of at-home tests more quickly than usual, there are reliable rapid tests available on Amazon with fast delivery — and better yet, several great options are majorly discounted for Prime Day.
Having a stash of at-home tests on hand helps provide some peace of mind if you start to feel sick, are planning to travel, or learn that you were exposed to the virus. So before you find yourself in that situation without a test on hand, grab a pack or two to save for next time you need one.
These three options are all FDA-authorized, are easy to use at home, and provide fast, accurate results. Not to mention, they're all on sale — but we don't know for how long.
Shop At-Home Rapid COVID Tests on Amazon
- Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test 5-Pack, $35 (orig. $50)
- iHealth COVID-19 Rapid Tests 2-Pack & iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Bundle, $34.99 (orig. $72.97)
- Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 At-Home Test 2-Pack, $14.95 (orig. $21.59)
A great option for someone who wants to have enough on hand for the whole family or needs to test frequently for work, Clinitest offers this rapid COVID test five-pack, an amazing bang for your buck; in fact, with this discount, the price comes to just $7 per test. The test is FDA- and EUA-authorized and easy to use, and it provides simple-to-read results within 15 minutes. It's also eligible for reimbursement from some insurance plans.
Reviewers love these tests, and one summed it up perfectly: "They are so easy to use, quick and accurate, as well as affordable. We use these very regularly to keep [the] family safe when we get together."
If you've yet to grab a no-contact thermometer to help check for a fever when you start noticing symptoms, opting for iHealth's bundle may be the way to go. It gives you two at-home COVID tests and an easy-to-use infrared thermometer that can take a person's temp from an inch or so away (a.k.a. without having to make physical contact). The tests provide quick and accurate results, according to the brand, and at this discounted price, you're getting nearly 50 percent off.
Best for sticking to a budget if you don't need a lot of tests at once, Celltrion also has a two-pack of at-home tests, and with the Prime Day discount, they cost just over $7 each, so you can stock up and keep some on hand just in case. Relieved reviewers appreciate having this handy option at home when needed, with one noting, "I know it worked because it confirmed when I had COVID."
Keep scrolling to shop the at-home COVID tests you can buy on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
Buy It! Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test 5-Pack, $35 (orig. $50); amazon.com
Buy It! iHealth COVID-19 Rapid Tests 2-Pack & iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Bundle, $34.99 (orig. $72.97); amazon.com
Buy It! Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 At-Home Test 2-Pack, $14.95 (orig. $21.59); amazon.com
