Ashton Kutcher Gets Emotional Talking About His Twin Brother's Near Death Experience

Ashton Kutcher is getting candid about his own health struggles, as well as his experiences with his family's health scares.

The Two and a Half Men actor, 44, sits down for his first interview with his twin brother Michael —who was born with cerebral palsy and had a heart transplant — on a premiere episode of Paramount Plus' The Checkup With Dr. David Agus.

In this exclusive clip, Kutcher describes an emotional moment from when his brother was in the hospital.

"So then my dad comes, picks me up, and it's like, we're going to go see your brother and I'm like … everything is not okay," Kutcher recalls with tears in his eyes.

"And he flatlines in the room," he continues. "And I know that noise because now I've been visiting occasionally and watching the thing go and then it flatlines out and they're like, you've got to dun dun dun and they're grabbing me and they take me out and I'm like, what the hell is going [on]?"

The brothers are seen sharing a touching moment on the couch in a trailer for the show, as Michael grabs Kutcher's hands while he wipes away tears.

Kutcher revealed his brother's cerebral palsy diagnoses in a TV interview in 2003 – a choice Michael had been initially "angry" about before coming to terms with it.

"[Ashton] did me the biggest favor he's ever done because he allowed me to be myself," Michael explained last year.

Kutcher also opens up to Dr. Agus about his fight with a rare life-threatening disease.

He disclosed he had a rare form of vasculitis – a potentially deadly autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and narrowing of blood vessels – on National Geographic's Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge in August. He told Grylls that vasculitis impaired his vision, hearing and balance and he felt "lucky to be alive."

Kutcher finally discusses the experience in the show's trailer, saying, "I was unable to walk and suddenly can't see..."

"When you have this face to face with death you instantly lock in to what are you doing with today," he says later on in the trailer.

Kutcher said he was able to "fully recover" from the disease, but it took him a year to "build it all back up."

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," he said at the time. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Checkup With Dr. David Agus will also feature "intimate conversations" about health struggles with stars like Oprah Winfrey, Maria Shriver, Howie Mandel, Amy Schumer, Nick Cannon, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Dr. David Agus — a cancer specialist and CBS News medical contributor — will helm the show discussing tough medical issues with the stars and delving into how these issues have impacted their lives as well as the lives of their family members.

"These artists were willing to take us deep into their own health stories, often for the first time in such a revealing way," Agus said. "Their stories are captivating and scary, though ultimately uplifting and inspiring.

Kutcher's episode on The Checkup With Dr. David Agus will premiere on Dec. 6 on Paramount Plus.