Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Wife Mila Kunis Supported Him Through 'Life-Threatening' Health Scare

Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his 2019 health scare — and his doctor says wife Mila Kunis was key to his recovery.

The actor, who first revealed his health struggle during an episode of National Geographic's Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge in August, suffered from a rare form of autoimmune disease vasculitis.

The disease occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own blood vessels, causing inflammation and narrowing in the vessels.

For Ashton, 44, the "terrifying, life-threatening" experience happened all of a sudden, he revealed during a candid conversation with his physician for the premiere episode of Paramount Plus' The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

"I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus, as seen in a clip shared by CBS News. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk."

Since his year-long struggle against the disease in 2019, Ashton has since made "impressive" progress with both his vision and hearing, Agus commended, per Entertainment Tonight.

As for how the Butterfly Effect actor was able to make such strides, there seems to be one crucial person to thank.

"I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said of Kunis, 39. "Just curled up there by your side. It was a beautiful thing to watch."

Ashton agreed, saying about his wife of seven years, "She's the best."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Jobs star previously said he felt "lucky to be alive" in the aftermath of his battle with vasculitis. In his conversation with Agus, he revealed more about what he was feeling as he struggled through the disease.

"There's a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly," he said. "And then suddenly you can't see, like you have this occlusion and you can't see. And then, you're like, 'Why are you not f---ing talking louder, because I can't hear you?' You want to reclaim the health that you once had."

It was that frustration that prompted Ashton to set a lofty goal like running a marathon, a feat he achieved in November as he completed the New York City marathon, raising over $1 million for his foundation Thorn, which protects children from sexual abuse.

"Part of it is this mental thing I have around achieving a full comeback from waking up at the hospital," Ashton told Agus. "I was unable to walk and I was like, wait a second, if I can go from not being able to walk to running a marathon in a three-year span, then I can let that be a part of the past and be like, 'I'm back. I'm good.' "

In the same episode, Ashton opened up about his relationship with his twin brother, Michael Kutcher, who was born with cerebral palsy.

Though the two have had ups and downs in their relationship, their sit-down with Agus — the first recorded interview they've done together — prompted a candid and emotional conversation between the brothers.

At one point, Michael grabbed Ashton's hands as the latter wiped away tears, recalling the frightening moment Michael "flatline[d]" while in the hospital. "Everything is not okay," the actor said tearfully.

The new Paramount Plus series will also feature conversations with stars like Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Jane Fonda, Maria Shriver and Howie Mandel about their own medical struggles with cancer specialist Agus.

"These artists were willing to take us deep into their own health stories, often for the first time in such a revealing way," Agus said. "Their stories are captivating and scary, though ultimately uplifting and inspiring."

Ashton Kutcher's episode of The Checkup With Dr. David Agus is now streaming on Paramount Plus.