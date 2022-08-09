Ashton Kutcher Speaks After Addressing 'Super Rare' Vasculitis Episode: 'All Good'

Ashton Kutcher revealed that he had a rare form of the autoimmune disease three years ago that left him temporarily unable to walk, see or hear

By
Published on August 9, 2022 10:52 AM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium presented by Skechers and UCLA Health on August 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ashton Kutcher is ready to move on.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actor took to Twitter to clear up any concerns after revealing in a new episode of National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" that he had a rare form of vasculitis a few years back.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there," Kutcher began. "Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on."

"See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn," he added.

The Jobs star seemed to be in great spirits on Monday night when he stepped out at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with wife Mila Kunis for a charity event.

Ashton Kutcher Vasculitis tweet
Ashton Kutcher/Twitter

Kutcher's appearance on the survivalist show aired Monday, which saw him take on the jungles of Costa Rica with host Bear Grylls and speak about his private battle with the condition that left him temporarily unable to walk, see or hear.

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," the That 70s Show alum told the host. "It took me like a year to build it all back up."

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," he continued. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

Ashton Kutcher in RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS: THE CHALLENGE
National Geographic/Ben Simms

Vasculitis is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and narrowing of blood vessels, which restricts blood flow and can cause damage to the organs and tissue.

Symptoms may include weakness in the hands and feet, abrupt hearing loss or temporary blindness in one or both eyes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grylls praised Kutcher for being "strong and resilient." The Punk'd actor added that he's "lucky to be alive" and is now using the health scare as a learning experience.

"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?" Kutcher said. "You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them."

Related Articles
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Says He's 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Battle with Rare Autoimmune Disease
mila-kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Relationship Timeline
B.J. Novak, Usher
B.J. Novak Says Usher Was 'Furious' with Him Over a Rapping Prank on 'Punk'd'
Olivia Kiger-Camilo
17-Year-Old Recovers from Near-Death Experience with Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'I'm Going to Start Dancing Again'
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Says She Damaged Her Retinas While Sun Gazing, Urges Fans to 'Protect Those Eyes'
Influencer Lexi Reed Shares Health Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis
Lexi Reed Shares Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Fighting Daily for My Health'
Michael Klim attends Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 19, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Reveals CIDP Diagnosis: 'My Health Began to 'Deteriorate Drastically'
ozzy-osbourne-sharon
Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Husband Ozzy's Surgery, Says He's 'on the Road to Recovery'
Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers photographed for Horizon Therapeutics on April 12, 2022 in Atlanta. (photo by Jessica McGowan)
Olympic Track Star Gail Devers Opens Up About Living with Graves' Disease and Thyroid Eye Disease
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess 'Grateful' Brian Austin Green Is 'On the Other Side' of Ulcerative Colitis
Lexi Reed
Lexi Reed Says Health Has 'Worsened' After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'This Is Going to Be Tough'
Lexi Reed
Influencer Lexi Reed Dealing with 'Open Wounds and Severe Constant Pain' from 'Rare Condition'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamhalsey/2835039068495166783/?hl=en
Halsey Reveals Multiple Health Diagnoses Since Giving Birth, Says They're Allergic to 'Literally Everything'
Halsey
Halsey Is 'Celebrating' Recent Health Diagnoses After Being 'Called Crazy': 'I've Been Sick for a Long Time'
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Having 'Major Operation' That'll 'Determine the Rest of His Life,' Wife Sharon Says
alison brie
Alison Brie Nearly Went Blind at Age 7: 'I Was Hysterically Crying'