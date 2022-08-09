Ashton Kutcher Speaks After Addressing 'Super Rare' Vasculitis Episode: 'All Good'

Ashton Kutcher is ready to move on.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actor took to Twitter to clear up any concerns after revealing in a new episode of National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" that he had a rare form of vasculitis a few years back.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there," Kutcher began. "Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on."

"See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn," he added.

The Jobs star seemed to be in great spirits on Monday night when he stepped out at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with wife Mila Kunis for a charity event.

Kutcher's appearance on the survivalist show aired Monday, which saw him take on the jungles of Costa Rica with host Bear Grylls and speak about his private battle with the condition that left him temporarily unable to walk, see or hear.

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," the That 70s Show alum told the host. "It took me like a year to build it all back up."

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," he continued. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

Vasculitis is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and narrowing of blood vessels, which restricts blood flow and can cause damage to the organs and tissue.

Symptoms may include weakness in the hands and feet, abrupt hearing loss or temporary blindness in one or both eyes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Grylls praised Kutcher for being "strong and resilient." The Punk'd actor added that he's "lucky to be alive" and is now using the health scare as a learning experience.

"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?" Kutcher said. "You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them."