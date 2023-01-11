Ashley Tisdale Talks Candidly About Dealing with Alopecia: 'It's Nothing to Be Ashamed of'

Ashley Tisdale took to her wellness blog Frenshe on Wednesday to tackle a subject that many find difficult to discuss: hair loss and her personal experience with alopecia.

The High School Musical alum, 37, posted a video candidly talking about the autoimmune condition, which she assured viewers is more common than one might assume.

"A lot of people feel embarrassed to talk about these issues," she captioned the clip. "Any type of hair loss can affect your self-esteem, especially if you feel like you're the only one going through it. That's why I want to talk about it openly — because it's nothing to be ashamed of. "

In the video, Tisdale outlined some of the causes for hair loss, which she first noticed in her early 20s and asked first her hair colorist, then her dermatologist, about.

She noted that her specific condition happens to be tied to stress and that meditation, yoga and "figuring out what is a big deal versus not a big deal" are foremost in her stress-management toolbox.

Diet also plays a part in her overall strategy. Tisdale follows an autoimmune-targeted diet for gut health, which she describes as "basically like paleo," but with some food exclusions such as grains. "It makes you feel better, and it really is healing towards the gut. You don't want to be on it for a lifestyle diet, but it's good to do like a 30-day thing with it," she said.

Tisdale additionally suggested platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment, in which a person's blood is drawn, processed, and then injected into the scalp. Although cautioning that the procedure can be "more of an expensive route," she said she's seen impressive results from it.

Most definitively, Tisdale assured those who are suffering from the condition: "You're not alone."

One of Tisdale's outlets for stress relief appears to lie in creative endeavors. Last month, the multitalented actress took fans on a virtual tour of her newly renovated and decorated home, which she shares with husband Christopher French and their 22-month-old daughter, Jupiter.