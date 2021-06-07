Ashley Tisdale Says She's Struggling with Her Post-Baby Body: 'I Still Don't Feel Comfortable'

The mom to 2-month-old daughter Jupiter said she's "working on not comparing myself to others and their post-baby journeys"

Ashley Tisdale is trying to appreciate her body without playing the comparison game.

Just over two months since welcoming her first child, daughter Jupiter Iris, on March 23, the High School Musical star said that she's struggling to accept her post-baby body.

"I've worked my butt off. Whether it's hiking, pilates, riding on my Peloton, and yet, I still don't feel comfortable in my body," Tisdale, 35, posted on her lifestyle website Frenche. "Yes, I started to fit into some jeans again, but not the size I was wearing before. Everyone keeps saying that it takes time — it takes time growing the baby and it takes time losing the baby weight. And you know what? That's the truth."

The Disney alum said that social media is making her more judgmental of her body.

"Instagram can really f--- with your head…like really f--- with your head," she wrote. "There are so many models and influencers that I've compared my own personal journey in 'bouncing back' to. And then, I'm like wait they just had a baby and they look like that??"

But hanging out with a few fellow mom friends gave Tisdale a different perspective.

"I was recently at a friend's place and two moms who just had babies were there saying how great I looked and that they wished they could fit into jeans," she said. "Here they were thinking that I looked great and yet I'm at home looking in the mirror thinking I could look better. That's when I realized we can't compare our bodies to each other."

Tisdale encouraged everyone to "be kind to yourself and fill yourself up with love."

"Everyone is going to have a different journey and it's important to not communicate negative feelings towards our own bodies," she said. "Thoughts like 'you're not good enough, you could look better' have to stop! And they especially need to stop when realizing that your body just created and gave life to another human being."