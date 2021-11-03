Ashley Tisdale Credits This Simple Workout for Helping Her Feel 'Comfortable' Post-Baby

The High School Musical star found that "after months of working hard and trying everything," small changes to her routine made the biggest difference in her health

Seven months after giving birth to her first child, Ashley Tisdale has found that "small changes" are making the biggest difference when it comes to her physical and mental health.

The High School Musical star, 36, has been working to improve her fitness since her daughter Jupiter's arrival in March, with some ups and downs. But in the last few weeks, Tisdale said in a series of posts on her Instagram Story, she discovered that just walking is extremely effective.

The new mom posted a video showing off her stomach, and said that "this is the first time I feel comfortable in a snug t-shirt since being pregnant."

"Getting back with my trainer @harleypasternak has changed my body tremendously and honestly it's all about getting your steps in," she said. "His method isn't hard and my body isn't left feeling like I tortured it. I can't believe what my body has gone through over the last year and a half. I'm so grateful for it and honestly can't believe how strong I feel."

Tisdale said that she walks at least 14,000 steps a day, often taking Zoom meetings while pounding the pavement. "All I do is walk lol but it's effective," she said.

The actress said that walking has done more than other workouts.

"I'm only sharing this because after months of working hard and trying everything, these small changes in the last three weeks is what have done the most," she said. "It's the difference of how I feel. It's all about moving, finding ways of walking. Taking the dogs out with the baby for a stroll, taking meetings while walking vs. sitting."

"It's honestly what has helped my mental health as well," she added. "Having the extra energy from anxiety, just taking a walk and putting on a walking meditation always makes me feel better."

Tisdale also shared that she was told a few years ago that she has "borderline thyroid disease" and a low-stress activity like walking is perfect for managing the condition, which alters your hormones.

"I eliminate gluten (sometimes 😛), dairy and do everything I can to not have to rely on medication but a lot of it is not creating stress on the body and even though working out is great, the different methods can create more stress and do more damage," she said. "So using @harleypasternak technique helps me reach my goals but not over exert myself."

Tisdale's body image has shifted significantly since this summer, when she shared that she was struggling to feel like herself post-pregnancy.