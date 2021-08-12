Ashley Tisdale Credits Pilates and Yoga for Healing Her Diastasis Recti: 'It Hasn't Been Easy'

The High School Musical star said it took four months, but she’s no longer dealing with the abdominal separation that started during her pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale is feeling strong again.

The actress and singer, 35, is celebrating her newly-healed body four months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Jupiter Iris. In a post on her Instagram Story, Tisdale explained that she developed diastasis recti — a condition where the abdominal muscles separate — during her pregnancy and was able to fix it with "the right workouts."

"I just want to thank my body," she wrote. "Four months postpartum and I can't believe the journey it's been."

"I've never said this but I had diastasis recti from my pregnancy," she continued. "It hasn't been easy doing the right workouts I have been able to close the gap! Thankful for my Pilates and yoga practices that have gotten me here."

Tisdale also showed off her hard work in a video where she poses in a sports bra and leggings.

After Jupiter's arrival on March 23, Tisdale wasn't feeling as positive about her body and expressed her frustration with her postpartum progress.

"I've worked my butt off. Whether it's hiking, Pilates, riding on my Peloton, and yet, I still don't feel comfortable in my body," she posted on her lifestyle website Frenche. "Yes, I started to fit into some jeans again, but not the size I was wearing before. Everyone keeps saying that it takes time — it takes time growing the baby and it takes time losing the baby weight. And you know what? That's the truth."

Tisdale realized she's been playing the comparison game when she looks at social media.

"Instagram can really f--- with your head…like really f--- with your head," she wrote. "There are so many models and influencers that I've compared my own personal journey in 'bouncing back' to. And then, I'm like wait they just had a baby and they look like that??"

Tisdale encouraged herself and others to "be kind to yourself and fill yourself up with love."