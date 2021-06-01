Ashley Tisdale Celebrates Her 'Natural Boobs' After Getting Her Breast Implants Removed

The High School Musical star underwent implant removal surgery last year after she “began struggling with minor health issues” that she believes were from her implants

After a year of changes, from breast implant removal surgery to pregnancy, Ashley Tisdale is enjoying her "natural boobs."

The High School Musical star, 35, shared a photo on Instagram of her changing shape in a cleavage-baring tank top.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Got my implants taken out a year ago, got pregnant and now have natural boobs 😂 life is funny," Tisdale wrote on her Instagram Story.

The new mom to 2-month-old daughter Jupiter shared in August that she had decided to get her "years"-old breast implants removed because she was "struggling with minor health issues" that she thinks were due to her implants.

"Little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up — food sensitivities as well as gut issues … that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal," she said.

The Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating several breast implant makers after the implants have been linked to a type of cancer, anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or BIA-ALCL. The FDA has instructed manufactures to add a warning to implant packaging with the potential dangers, and many women — including celebrities like Tisdale and Janet Jackson — have opted to get them removed.

Tisdale said that she initially got breast implants because she "constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did," she said.

But Tisdale said she now feels happy in her body.

"This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Tisdale on 'Positive' Impact of Breast Implant Removal: Changes Were 'Shocking'

Soon after sharing that she had her implants removed, Tisdale announced that she was pregnant with her first child, who arrived in March. In the days after Jupiter's arrival, Tisdale said that she's "slowly healing" and "slowing finding myself."