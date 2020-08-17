The High School Musical star worried that her health issues were “caused by my implants”

Ashley Tisdale Had Her Breast Implants Removed After ‘Struggling with Minor Health Issues’

Ashley Tisdale is “happy” to “finally be fully me” after getting her breast implants removed.

The High School Musical star, 35, revealed on Instagram that she opted for implant removal surgery after she “began struggling with minor health issues” that she believes may have been caused by her implants.

Tisdale explained that she underwent breast enhancement surgery “years ago” after feeling insecure about her body.

“Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did,” she wrote in a post shared Monday.

After getting the implants, though, Tisdale started feeling off.

“But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up — food sensitivities as well as gut issues … that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal,” she said.

The Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating several breast implant makers after the implants have been linked to a type of cancer, anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or BIA-ALCL. The FDA has instructed manufactures to add a warning to implant packaging with the potential dangers.

Tisdale said that she now feels happy in her body.

“This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love,” she wrote. “This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me.”

The singer is also focused on “living a non-toxic life” after getting her breast implants out and started a new website, Frenshe, about what she’s learned.