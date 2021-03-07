Ashley Judd had to be airlifted from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to South Africa in a 55-hour rescue to save her leg that was shattered in an accident

Ashley Judd Says She's 'Drowning in Trauma' as She Works to Physically Recover from Accident

Ashley Judd expressed her gratitude to friends and family as she recovers from her harrowing accident.

The Double Jeopardy actress, 52, who shattered her leg in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last month gave an update on her physical and mental health in a candid Instagram post on Saturday.

"I do not understand why what has happened has happened. I do understand I have been loved and helped enormously. I understand nights are a savage agony," Judd began.

The star went on to thank her physicians Dr Phil Kregor, Dr. Todd A. Rubin and the Hughton Clinic "for seven hours of intensive, brilliant, inspired surgical work on my bones and nerve." The Divergent star added, "It took stamina, focus, and humility to consult with some experts around the country, whom I also deeply thank (especially SMc)."

Judd also expressed gratitude to the staff at Skyline Hospital. "I loved the sweet spirit of the janitor who cleaned my room, my bright-spot-of-the-day-gal from nutrition, and always, my consummate and tender nurses," she wrote.

The actress shared photos of her friend Moyra Mulholland Botta embracing her as well as an image of older sister Wynonna Judd washing her hair.

Image zoom Ashley Judd | Credit: Ashley Judd Instagram

"Now, I am in the bosom of a stream of friends and family, too numerous to mention, who have caught me in their prodigious arms from this precipitous fall. They do for me what I cannot do for myself - prepare meals, shampoo my hair, and they also offer the deep spiritual direction and consolation of trying to begin to craft an arc of meaning and purpose," the actress said. "They also offer and meet my need for quiet. I am lost and they are my shepherd's staff."

Singer Wynonna, 56, recently told Page Six that she had to look up "how to wash hair for someone who's lying down in bed" after her sister texted her, "Can you wash my hair?"

The country singer joked, "Therein lies the job of a big sister right there."

Image zoom Credit: Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Judd's health update continued by thanking those who have done physical therapy before her. "Thank you. I am only at [the] beginning and the combination of drowning in trauma and addressing the physical body is a lot. Yet you have done it, and so will I," she said.

"Thank you, all here and everywhere, for the goodwill, and may we ever be mindful of the needs of others," Judd concluded.

Last month, the Someone Like You star underwent a 55-hour rescue to bring her from the DRC to South Africa after she suffered nerve damage, internal bleeding and a shattered leg broken in four spots. She suffered the injury after tripping over a fallen tree on a visit to the DRC to see endangered bonobos monkeys.