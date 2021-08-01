"Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see!" Ashley Judd wrote as she reflected on the progress she's made after her February hiking accident

Ashley Judd Is Walking Again Almost 6 Months After Shattering Her Leg: 'We Have Come a Long Way'

Ashley Judd is back on her feet after shattering her leg in four places during a February hiking accident.



The 53-year-old actress, who has been documenting her rehabilitation process on social media, announced on Sunday that she was officially walking on her own again.



"Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark," Judd wrote on Instagram alongside a series of videos and photos documenting her progress.



"Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully," she continued. "I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God's fecund earth for hours."

Although Judd said that she still has a lot of "stamina I have to rebuild," she's looking forward to "the road ahead."

Back in February, Judd broke her leg and suffered severe nerve damage after tripping over a fallen tree while researching the Bonobos, an endangered ape species, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The star then underwent an eight-hour surgery at a hospital in South Africa after she was transported by six men in a 55-hour rescue.

As her Sunday post continued, Judd shared that she has "so many people to thank for helping to make my recovery possible."

One huge milestone came when she became able to start moving her foot — which happened on a much quicker timeline than anybody expected.

"We expected my foot - if ever - to *begin* to move in one year," she wrote, calling her rapid process "unheard of."

"In four months to the day, she went [and] blew us all away. Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see!" Judd added. "My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead."

