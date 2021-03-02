Ashley Judd was airlifted from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to South Africa last month during a 55-hour rescue to save her leg after an accident

Ashley Judd Texted Sister Wynonna amid Shattered Leg Recovery Asking Her to 'Wash My Hair,' Says Singer

Ashley Judd is leaning on family as her recovery from shattering her leg in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues.

The Double Jeopardy actress, 42, has been in a leg cast for nearly a month and needs some assistance with one of her daily activities, according to her older sister Wynonna Judd.

Wynonna, 56, told Page Six she had to look up "how to wash hair for someone who's lying down in bed" after the actress texted her, "Can you wash my hair?"

The country singer joked, "Therein lies the job of a big sister right there."

"She said, 'I have a request. Can you wash my hair?' I said, 'Sure,' so I'm looking up ways to wash someone's hair lying down," Wynonna recalled.

The "Is It Over Yet" singer added that she had seen Ashley for the first time since the accident "the other day," calling her sister's recovery "a miracle."

This isn't the first time Ashley has leaned on family following her 55-hour rescue to bring her from the DRC to South Africa after she suffered nerve damage, internal bleeding and a shattered leg broken in four spots.

The Divergent star revealed last month that her father Michael Ciminella flew out to be by her side at the South African hospital because he had already received his COVID-19 vaccine.

"He has been my rock, companion, resource, helped me listen to so many doctors, critical support system, and kind, loving presence as I have wept and wept," she wrote in a lengthy post thanking her father and the health care workers at Sunninghill Hospital.

"I arrived to them from DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse," the actress revealed in the same caption. "I desperately needed a blood transfusion."

She added, "Their sisters (nurses) are exemplary, technically top notch, and they cared for the trauma in my body as well as my soul with equal proficiency."