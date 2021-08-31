Ashley Judd Is Walking with a Brace After Shattering Her Leg in February
The actress, who was severely injured while hiking in the Congo, shared photos from a trip to Fenway Park, where she was able to walk without crutches
Ashley Judd is back on her feet and on the move after her "harrowing" accident in February, when she shattered her right leg in four places.
On Tuesday, the 53-year-old actress shared photos from a trip to Fenway Park, where she was able to take in a Red Sox game and check out the famed Green Monster — the right wall of the park — all without her crutches.
Judd was pictured in a brace, walking around the narrow area where Fenway Park workers update the scoreboard.
"Here I am inside the #greenmonster where I was stunned to see scratches on the wall where someone kept track of #tedwilliams home runs….so very cool!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, #redsox for helping us make some very special family memories!"
Judd said she took her father, who used to play and coach baseball, and her partner.
"It was so refreshing to take a summer evening's pause from the troubles of the word to engage in #americaspasttime at the iconic and nostalgic @fenwaypark to see the @redsox play #baseball," she wrote on Instagram.
Judd has been slowly working on rehabilitating her leg, which she had injured during a hike in the Republic of the Congo. Earlier this month, she shared that she was able to go for her first hike since the incident.
"Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark," she posted on Instagram.
"Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully," she continued. "I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God's fecund earth for hours."
Judd said she has a lot of "stamina to rebuild," but she's progressing faster than expected.
"We expected my foot — if ever — to *begin* to move in one year," she wrote, calling her rapid process "unheard of."
"In four months to the day, she went [and] blew us all away. Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see!" Judd added. "My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead."