Ashley Judd Says She's 'Getting Back Up' After Shattering Her Leg: 'The Knee Is Coming Along'

Ashley Judd is sharing an update on her recovery after shattering her leg in February in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On Saturday, the two-time Golden Globe nominee, 53, gave an update on her rehabilitation on Instagram. "I am getting back up," she wrote in the caption. "I remember when I began sleeping through the night. I remember when I began to have dreams again (both kinds)."

Judd included a video of herself attempting to bend her knee, revealing the scars on her leg. "With the kind of injury I (& many others) have, we speak of degrees," the actress wrote. "In the video, 109 degrees was an outrageous dream, & trying to reach it was agony."

Judd added, "I did 60 of those heel slides a day. I sobbed through them. I made it because of the loving exhortation and validation of my many friends. Yesterday, I effortlessly reached the benchmark of 130 degrees. I can nearly reach my knee as you see in one picture. My feet can rest almost parallel."

"The knee is coming along, the four fractures healing," she wrote. "The peroneal nerve injury will take at least a year I concentrate hard at moving my very still foot (and appreciate my sister's medical-grade massages which remind my brain that I do have a right foot). Come June, I will walk with a brace and a cane."

Judd still plans to return to the African country, where she was researching the Bonobos, an endangered ape species, when she broke her leg. The star underwent an eight-hour surgery at a hospital in South Africa after she was transported by six men in a 55-hour rescue.

The Divergent actress included a selfie with the Lonely Planet guide Trekking in the Patagonian Andes by Carolyn McCarthy.

