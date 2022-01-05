Ashley Judd Takes a 25 Mile Hike to Commemorate 11 Months Since 'Nearly Hemorrhaging to Death'

The actress broke her leg in four places last February during a hike through a jungle in the Republic of the Congo, and said she now feels ready to return

Ashley Judd is feeling ready to return to the Congo.

The 53-year-old actress has spent the last 11 months recovering from a "grueling" accident there last February, when she broke her leg in four places during a hike through a jungle. Now, nearly a year later, Judd said that she celebrated the anniversary of the accident with a 25-mile hike in the Appalachian Mountains and wants to go back to the Congo.

"Good greetings, 2022. It is nice to see you, on this, the 11 month anniversary of having broken my leg in four places and paralyzing my foot (not to mention nearly hemorrhaging to death)," she wrote on Instagram.

"I have just walked a nourishing twenty five miles in my #Appalachian home-place, the #GreatSmokyMountainsNationalPark, and then romped up and down our annual New Year snowy paths on an #Alp in #Switzerland," she continued. "All this has me feeling ready. For what? Yes. #Congo. I return now. My heart is open and eager."

Judd added, though, that she's not sure how the experience of going back will affect her emotionally.

"I do not yet know what I will feel, I know only that I will feel, and I am ready to greet the experience with curiosity, wonder, and an abundance of gratitude for every life-saving sister and brother who stroked my face, carried my make shift hammock through the rain forest for hours, wept alongside my agony, or simply laid beside me as I bit a stick while in shock," she said.

Judd said, though, that "all that is in the past now," and she wants to continue with the work that brought her to the Congo in the first place — helping to save the endangered bonobos.

"What is here, now, is a leg that works (with a wee limp and a some knee stiffness at times), a spirit that won't let anything hold it back, and a desire to show up for the fullness of a beautiful life — and that life includes the endangered, egalitarian bonobos who live free from coercion. And you. Thank you for walking with me," she said.

Judd has been in intensive physical therapy since her accident, and shared in August that her progress has been faster than anyone expected.

"We expected my foot — if ever — to *begin* to move in one year," she wrote, calling her rapid process "unheard of."