Ashley Greene Is Combating 'Debilitating' Menstrual Pain After Experiencing 'Every Symptom' Imaginable

Greene and her sister-in-law Olivia Khoury launched Hummingway to provide natural solutions and an educational platform for menstruators

To Ashley Greene, maintaining reproductive health is of the utmost importance.

The Twilight saga alum asked herself the question many women leave unanswered: what is the root cause behind her menstrual pain?

Now, through her recently launched company Hummingway, she is shining light on the matter and setting out to help women regain control of that time of the month.

It all started a year and a half ago when Greene, 34, decided to stop taking birth control and her menstrual cycle symptoms hit full force.

"I went from having no menstrual cycles symptoms to every symptom you could imagine. I had adult hormonal acne and I had debilitating cramps and my emotions were just insane," she tells PEOPLE. "God bless my husband for sticking with me through it. But I kind of had no idea what was happening and why it was happening."

"What I found extremely frustrating was that there was no real answer to what the root cause of the symptom was [or] how I could address that," she adds. "And so I said, 'Okay, let me try and figure this out on my own.'"

This led her to seek advice from her sister-in-law and Hummingway co-founder Olivia Khoury, 30, who has a "homeopath for a mom," she says. The duo began working together to figure out natural solutions to Greene's menstrual cycle symptoms and the reasons behind them.

They launched The Regular within Hummingway, a platform that helps others "understand their bodies."

"If you're talking about getting to the root cause of an issue, it's the lack of education. It's the misinformation. It's the fact that most people who menstruate don't understand what is actually happening inside their body," she says.

Their first product is called the Cycle Soother, and it's a transdermal, natural ingredient patch meant to relieve cramps, aches and pains in a holistic way. The product lasts up to 24 hours and users can work out, shower and sleep with it on.

Now that Hummingway has been brought to life, Greene says she's proud to be someone starting a conversation that was previously considered taboo. "I grew up in a space where you just don't talk about your period. It's something that women are ashamed of or it's the curse that when you get it, you try and do everything you can to hide it and avoid talking about it."

She adds, "And to change that narrative will certainly take some time. But I will say that as soon as I start talking about it or Olivia starts talking about it, all of our peers and all of our friends and family instantly open up like flood gates."

"So, for me, I think we're in the beginning of something really beautiful," adds Greene, who is also teaming up with new social impact platform Blisser to further give back. (The digital platform offers customized video content from celebrities — including Bella Thorne, Chuck Liddell and more — as gifts, an 10 percent of each video purchase goes back to the charity of the talent's choice.)

Eventually, Greene plans to move into other phases of a person's reproductive life, including menopause — but for now, she's excited she gets to share their findings with the world.

"It feels a bit to me like [what] I would imagine an artist working on an album feels when they've spent so much time and energy and put their heart and soul into something — then releases it to the world and hopes that people respond to it," she says.