Pregnant Ashley Graham Praised for Sharing Stretch Marks Photo: 'We Need This as a Reference'

Ashley Graham is showing off her body, stretch marks and all!

The supermodel, who announced on Wednesday she’s expecting her first child, drew praise from fans with a nude Instagram photo that highlighted her stretch marks.

“Same same but a little different,” she captioned the post, which featured her hand covering her breast with a red manicure and her wedding ring peeking out.

The photo was quickly met with support from famous faces like model Lily Aldridge and actress Niecy Nash, who both left a series of red heart emojis.

Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, meanwhile, commented, “My Lord, THANK YOU for this.”

Fans, too, thanked Graham, leaving messages on the post that explained her confidence in herself was inspiring them to think differently about their own bodies.

“I freaking love you for this. THIS is what real women look like,” one wrote. “This is me, what I look like. Fabulous empowering amazing beautiful fearless!!!”

Another wrote, “Thanks for always being real and honest! Beautiful! Makes me feel that I could be beautiful too with all my cellulite and stretch marks!”

Others named her a role model for young girls, with one fan writing, “This is what girls need to see. We need this as a reference for real and relatable. Women young and old. Thank you!”

The post came days after Kourtney Kardashian shared a similar Instagram flaunting her swimsuit body – imperfections included – as she posed aboard a boat.

Just as Graham did, the reality star received praise from fans for choosing not to edit out her stretch marks, and even replied to one user to tell them she loved her “little stripes.”

Graham previously shared a similar photo in January 2017, of the cellulite on her thighs.

“I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite,” she wrote at the time. “And you shouldn’t be either.”

Graham, 31, announced on Wednesday she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child together.

She made the sweet announcement in celebration of her and Ervin’s nine-year wedding anniversary, which she marked with an Instagram video.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”

Ervin, meanwhile, shared a sonogram photo of the couple’s baby on the way as well as two throwback photos of him and Graham.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime,” he captioned the post. “I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us …”

Graham later shared a sweet new series of baby bump snapshots on Instagram, as well as a time-lapsed video showing her completing a series of exercises.