Ashley Graham Shares Her Favorite Parts of Her Body for a ‘Self-Love Challenge’

The model asked her followers to “celebrate their bodies” and share their versions of the video on social media

Ashley Graham is celebrating her body and spreading the "self-love" to her followers.

The supermodel, 33, started a "self-love challenge" on TikTok where she highlighted a few of her favorite body parts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The strongest part of my body? My legs," she starts off. "The sexiest part of my body: my eyes. My favorite part of my body. My jawline lol. The most important part of my body? My smile :). The part of my body I would never change. EVERYTHING!!!"

Graham then tells her followers that it's "your turn," and encourages them to use the audio from her video to point out their own favorite body parts. Her original video has been viewed 1.4 million times on TikTok, and more than 800 people have now created their own versions.

The mom to son Isaac, 15 months, rounded a few of them up on Instagram.

"I'm not crying you're crying 😭," she wrote on Instagram. "So many beautiful people have been using my sound on TikTok to celebrate their bodies ❤️ take a second today to celebrate yours!"

Graham, who was the first size-16 model to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, has long been an advocate for body positivity, but with some reluctance.

"I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don't know any man that has to do that," she told WSJ. Magazine in February. "But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn't have someone talking about their body when I was young."

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Gets Real About Loving Her Body

Knowing that she can potentially help other people is why Graham makes a point to "keep it real" on social media with up-close-and-personal photos of her body.