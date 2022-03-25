The model and now mom of three realized that her body was “craving it” on Thursday, and she even got in a second workout the next day

Ashley Graham Gets in Her 'First Sweat' 11 Weeks After Having Twins: 'I Had a Big-Time Recovery'

The 34-year-old model welcomed twins with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 7, with the new babies joining their 2-year-old big brother Isaac Menelik Giovanni. Between the full house and recovery from childbirth, Graham hasn't had the time or energy for exercise, she explained on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

"Postpartum life sucksssss," she captioned the video, where she talked about her first workout.

"Alright not gonna lie, this is my first sweat since I had the twins; it's almost 11 weeks," Graham said. "I had a big-time recovery and now I feel like, okay, my body's craving it, let's go."

That was on Thursday, and by Friday morning Graham was already on to her second postpartum workout.

Alongside a video of her sweat-slicked face, she wrote: "I feel better today."

"Schwetty schwetty schwetty schwetty schwetty schwetty schwetty schwetty," Graham said to the camera.

When she's not in the immediate postpartum phase, Graham has a serious love of exercise and frequently posts videos of her workouts, including boxing, HIIT and weightlifting classes. During her first pregnancy with Isaac, she worked out regularly with trainer Kira Stokes and even crushed Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn on an indoor skiing machine.

"That's right, I beat Lindsey Vonn on the ski erg TWICE. But she still beat me at literally everything else," Graham said in a 2019 Instagram video. "You're still the pro athlete, Lindsey!"

And Graham did any kind of workout she could manage during her pregnancy with twin boys Malachi and Roman. Just over a month before their birth, she got in a "preggo yoga sesh" that she posted on Instagram, with a video of her moving through warrior poses and down dogs with a very pregnant belly.

Graham opened up to PEOPLE in August that she's had to let go of the control she used to have over her body now that she's gone through two pregnancies.