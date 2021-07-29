"When u been in the gym 33 days and you're eating fries tonight!!!," the Grammy winner said

Ashanti Celebrates '33 Days' of Hard Work in the Gym with Bikini Video

Ashanti is proving that hard work pays off.

The Grammy winner, 40, posted an Instagram video Wednesday celebrating her fitness journey this summer. In the quick clip, Ashanti rocked a purple sequined bikini and a sheer flowing robe while strutting barefoot towards the camera with a smile.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Energy ✨✨✨💫 When u been in the gym 33 days and you're eating fries tonight!!! 💃🏾💃🏾🤣," she captioned her post.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the singer, dropping heart and fire emojis.

"So beautiful ❤️🙌" one wrote.

"Are u saying u went 33 days without fries ?!? Cuz if so, u strong asf for that 😩🤣" another joked.

While plenty of followers were focused on Ashanti's poolside look, others were more tuned in on the music she featured in the background of her post. Some asked if the track she sampled was an upcoming release.

"Am i tripping or is this your voice?? are we getting new music?! 👀🙏🏾" one hopeful fan commented.

Ashanti has been open about her health and fitness in the past, and shares plenty of bikini snaps on her Instagram feed.

In 2019, the "Rock Wit U" singer told PEOPLE that she strives to "have balance" in her routine, explaining, "you have to eat clean and you have to work out," but, "you have to allow yourself at least two cheat days so that it doesn't become too strict."

Her fitness routine involves working with her trainer, Ashanti explained, who helps her stay on track with her goals.