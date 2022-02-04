Artem Chigvintsev Still 'Positive for Pneumonia' After Leaving DWTS Tour amid Health Issues

Artem Chigvintsev announced last month that he was stepping away from the Dancing with the Stars tour but hoped to “recover as quickly as possible”

Artem Chigvintsev is on the road to recovery after taking a break from the Dancing with the Stars tour last month.

The professional dancer, 39, shared a health update on social media Thursday.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing," Chigvintsev said on his Instagram Story. "So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is, of course, number two."

"Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy," he added.

The Dancing with the Stars pro announced he was stepping away from The DWTS: Live! Tour on Jan. 20 "due to some unexpected health issues."

"My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour," he shared at the time. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Chigvintsev's fiancée Nikki Bella left a red heart emoji in the comments section of his January post. He and Bella, 38, met when they competed on 25th season of the DWTS.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on Dancing with the Stars | Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Chigvintsev had been on tour with Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he won season 29. They were joined by reigning celebrity champion Iman Shumpert and his fellow season 30 contestants Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots.

Fellow DWTS pros Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and Sofia Ghavami are also part of the tour.