This Popular Hand Sanitizer Brand Launched Alcohol-Based Hand Wipes

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes from brands like Purell and Clorox disappeared off shelves. While they’re still not fully back in stock yet, many beauty brands have stepped up to supply their customers with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes themselves. ArtNaturals, known for its highly-rated serums and personal care products on Amazon, launched a hand sanitizer gel that blew up on the site a few months ago. Now, the brand has also added sanitizing wipes to its lineup .
The ArtNaturals Hand Sanitizing Wipes are made with a simple formula of glycerin and 75 percent ethanol alcohol, which meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s hand hygiene recommendations. They come in travel-sized packs that can be kept in your bag or in your car, and you can get a bulk package of 200 wipes for $20.
Amazon shoppers like the wipes because they “don’t leave a sticky film” like other hand sanitizing products and have a subtle scent.
“Just what I was looking for! Alcohol wipes in a smaller dispenser pack to take along,” one customer wrote. “These are better than Clorox wipes because you can use them on your hands and objects needing sanitizing like grocery cart handles. Will also be good for back to school and work.”
The brand’s hand sanitizer dominated Amazon’s best-selling hand sanitizer charts at the beginning of the pandemic since it was one of the few available with positive reviews. Its unscented formula contains 62.5 percent ethanol alcohol, and it’s made with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil.
If you’ve been looking for something portable that can keep both your hands and surfaces clean on the go, ArtNatural’s hand sanitizing wipes seem like a great option.