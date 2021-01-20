"I have never been happier to wait in a line," the actor and former governor of California tweeted on Wednesday

Arnold Schwarzenegger Channels The Terminator as He Shares Video of Himself Getting COVID Vaccine

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back — for a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in a few weeks!

The actor and former California governor shared a short video on social media Wednesday of himself getting the shot from the safety of his vehicle. Sitting in the passenger seat, a masked-up Schwarzenegger, 73, is shown receiving the vaccine in his right arm before turning to address the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All right, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone," he said, concluding with an iconic (and fitting) line from the Terminator franchise: "Come with me if you want to live."

Added Schwarzenegger in his accompanying caption, "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine."

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "Thanks for checking me in at @Dodgers Stadium, @MayorOfLA! What a crazy surprise."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Schwarzenegger also celebrated President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, sharing a photo of the pair on board an airplane and writing, "I'm rooting for you ⁦@JoeBiden⁩. Your success is the country's success."

The inauguration comes 10 days after the Commando actor uploaded a video denouncing former President Donald Trump and the deadly riots that broke out in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as lawmakers gathered to certify electoral college votes for President Biden's November election win.

In addition to denouncing Trump, 74, for inciting the riots, Schwarzenegger spoke out against "those elected officials who have enabled his lies and his treachery" and called for U.S. citizens to "look past ourselves [and] our partisan disagreements and put our democracy first."

"And we need to heal, together from the trauma of what's just happened. We need to heal, not just as Republicans and Democrats, but as Americans," he added, going on to urge his fans, no matter their political beliefs, to join him in supporting President Biden, 78.

RELATED VIDEO: Martha Stewart Gets First Dose of COVID Vaccine, Says She "Waited in Line with Others"

Earlier this month, Los Angeles officials said a person dies every eight minutes from COVID-19 in the county. And on Saturday, L.A. became the first county in the United States to report 1 million cases since the onset of the pandemic last year.

The United States surpassed 400,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday. Hours after the grim milestone was reached, President Biden and newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris led a memorial service in the nation's capital, honoring those who had lost their lives to the virus.