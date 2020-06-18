Arizona Sheriff Tests Positive for Coronavirus — After Refusing to Enforce State's Restrictions

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said he was asymptomatic and "will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days minimum"

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, one month after refusing to enforce Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home-orders.

On Wednesday, the Republican sheriff revealed in a Facebook post that he contracted the potentially deadly illness at a campaign event on Saturday, "where it is likely I came into contact with an infected individual."

Lamb said that he was tested for coronavirus before a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

"As is protocol, all visitors are screened for the virus," Lamb said. "While still asymptomatic, I tested positive for COVID-19. I will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days minimum."

"I alerted the Pinal County Public Health Dept. immediately after my positive test, and they are working to track all those I came in contact with following the Saturday event," he added.

Video from Saturday's event, posted to YouTube on Wednesday, showed him hugging supporters and posing beside them for photos. None of the attendees wore masks, including Lamb.

Lamb is currently running unopposed for re-election. He was elected as the 24th Pinal County Sheriff on Jan. 1, 2017, according to the county's website.

In May, Lamb said in an interview with The Arizona Republic that he would not be enforcing the state's stay-at-home orders enacted by Gov. Ducey.

"I think people want to know that we’re going to support their constitutional rights," Lamb said. "I felt (Ducey) pushed me into a position where I needed to make our stance clear.”

"The numbers don’t justify the actions anymore,” he added. “Three hundred deaths is not a significant enough number to continue to ruin the economy.”

Arizona is currently among several U.S. states to see its highest number of new coronavirus cases yet, while continuing to ease stay-at-home restrictions.

On Friday, the state reported 1,642 new cases of COVID-19, around three times more than the daily totals in April and May. The state is now close to running out of hospital beds with more than 1,400 hospitalizations, its highest yet.

Some restaurants in Arizona that had reopened for indoor dining have since closed completely after employees contracted COVID-19, The Washington Post reported.

As of Thursday morning, at least 41,159 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Arizona, while at least 1,525 people have died in the state from the illness, according to the New York Times.