Arizona Attorney General Agrees Not to Enforce Near-Total Abortion Ban Until 2023

Published on October 31, 2022 11:07 AM
Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce the state's near total ban on abortions until at least next year.

Following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested a pre-statehood abortion law be enforced again. The law made it a felony to perform any abortions except when a mother's life is at risk.

A lower court allowed enforcement of the law, pausing all abortions in the state on Sept. 23, the Associated Press reports. However, an appeals court blocked its enforcement on Oct. 7 and Planned Parenthood clinics in Tuscan resumed services.

On Thursday, Brittany Fonteno, president of Planned Parenthood Arizona, announced during a news conference that all abortion services would now resume across the state following an agreement with Brnovich.

He agreed not to enforce the abortion law until "at least 45 days after a final ruling in the original case," which could be well into 2023, according to AP.

"As of today, we are now booking appointments for abortion services throughout the state of Arizona," Fonteno said. "This is a pivotal moment for Arizonans now living in a post-Roe world."

"While we are celebrating today, we can't ignore that we are still on a long an uncertain path to restoring the fundamental right to abortion in Arizona, and making this essential healthcare truly accessible and equitable for all people," she added. "While abortion is currently legal in Arizona and we have resumed abortion care throughout the state, we know that this could very well be temporary."

Healthcare providers in Arizona have also filed a separate lawsuit in hopes of maintaining the existing law that allows abortions in the state until 15 weeks.

