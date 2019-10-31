Ariel Winter Doesn’t Want to ‘Lose Any More Weight’: ‘I Like Having Curves’

Image zoom Ariel Winter Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Ariel Winter is seeing changes in her body after spending several frustrating years working out regularly, but never gaining the muscle tone she wanted. She says her medications were getting in the way.

“Years ago, it was hard because I’d go to the gym with my trainer and because of my antidepressant medications I never saw results,” Winter, 21, told Women’s Health.

The Modern Family star recently decided to go through the difficult process of trying out new combinations of antidepressants to find the right fit — she shared the news in April that she “was able to find a great combination” — and they “turned back on my metabolism.”

The actress lost weight “really quickly,” though that wasn’t the goal, she told the magazine.

“I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I’d just accepted it and it was fine,” she said. “I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do.”

Winter wasn’t totally on board with her weight loss — “I’ve always had curves and I like having curves” — but there were plenty of benefits.

“When I changed meds, and started feeling better about myself mentally, losing weight was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn’t just stuck. I hate being stuck anywhere in life,” she said.

Now, Winter is focused on building muscle. She wants a “big butt” and “Michelle Obama arms,” plus she’s working on her core.

“I have two abs currently and I’m looking to get more,” she said. “I’ll do cardio occasionally but I’m not looking to lose any more weight, I’m looking to gain muscle.”

She’s also resolved to stop fighting with people on social media who pass judgement on her body, like the ones who say, “‘Oh thank god she lost weight, she used to be so fat,’ ” Winter said. A fan mentioned that Winter was spending more time responding to the body shaming comments than interacting with the positive ones, so she somewhat reluctantly decided to ignore the critics.

She admitted, though, that “it’s hard not to because I’m a feisty person, nobody likes being treated that way.”

But overall Winter is feeling great.

“I’m doing something for myself that I’m seeing positive results from, and that makes me feel stronger and better,” she said. “I’m feeling more energized and healthier, and it’s inspiring me to do new things.”