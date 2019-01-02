Ariel Winter Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Accuses Her of Using Drugs to Lose Weight

Ariel Winter has no time for internet trolls in 2019.

The Modern Family star, 20, took down not one, but two commenters who criticized her celebratory New Year’s Instagram post.

The first commenter complained that Winter was “drinking underage! Very bad! lol,” to which she nicely explained that she wasn’t actually drinking, but holding her 31-year-old boyfriend Levi Meaden’s glass.

“Honestly anything acidic kills my stomach so I really just held his because I didn’t want to be the only one toasting with water…lol,” she wrote, which the Instagram account Comments by Celebs swiftly spotted.

But then a second commenter took a more aggressive approach, and chimed in that underage drinking is “not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 ponds.”

Winter first corrected the commenter’s typo, writing, “yup…I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast…” and then responded with sarcasm to the accusation that she uses drugs.

“And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.”

Undeterred, the commenter kept going, and added: “Cute. 30 pounds. Adderall does that. Not hating. You’re actually gorgeous. But pills and nose candy go hand in hand with Hollywood. Enjoy yourself, but don’t get ruined by it.”

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden ARIEL WINTER/Instagram

That prompted Winter to fully take them down.

“Thanks for the compliment…? I’m sure you know EXACTLY what goes on or is hand in hand with EVERYONE in Hollywood seeing as everyone knows everything about people they DON’T know. And apparently everyone does the same thing now??? I couldn’t have lost weight for any other reason just because of the industry I’m in?”

“I’m not trying to be rude,” Winter continued, “but I am trying to let you know that telling someone how something happened to them AFTER they told you what actually happened (only the person it happened to would know) is s—-y and completely arrogant. I don’t need to explain myself to anyone. No one does. However, I want to cut this s— out of my thread right now. I think it definitely counts as hating on someone when you completely ignore the truth coming from the actual person, just to follow your own fantasy narrative.”

Winter spent much of 2017 dealing with online criticism and was frequently defending her wardrobe choices on Instagram and Twitter. The comments led her to take a brief break from Twitter in July 2018.

“Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences. She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgement,” the Modern Family star’s rep told PEOPLE at the time.

She was back on Twitter later that month, but the internet trolls kept coming, and her costar Sarah Hyland stepped in to defend Winter after a commenter made cruel remarks about her body.

“To all the pervs commenting on this post?” Hyland, 28, wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!”