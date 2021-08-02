Ariana Grande discussed the threat of the Delta variant and urged her followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Ariana Grande Urges Followers to Get the COVID Vaccine: 'This Thing Is Not Yet Over!'

Ariana Grande is "vaxxed 'n masked" as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram urging her 256 million followers to take the highly contagious Delta variant seriously and get the coronavirus vaccination to protect themselves and others.

Under the photo of herself wearing a face mask — which was also shared on Twitter — Grande told her fans, "This thing is not yet over!"

"This delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, i'll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself," she wrote. "But so far... we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. Most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates!"

Grande continued: "Yes, although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death ! All great things to be protected against in my book. Oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated !"

"Reassure yourself why getting vaxxed is the move. save a life or two. who knows. some helpful accounts that i love following are: @niniandthebrain@jessicamalatyrivera @itsmadetosave @doctor.Darien @dr.risahoshino," she concluded the post before sharing a link to a site that debunks myths about the virus.

Several other celebrities commented under the photo in support of the "7 Rings" singer using her platform to speak out about the ongoing pandemic, including Jennifer Coolidge and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Actress Blake Lively also commented on the post raving about Grande's expert sources, writing, "Yes!!!! 👏👏👏 shouting out @jessicamalatyrivera She has been nothing short of heroic in guiding us through this pandemic with science and clarity."

Grande has been vocal on social media about taking safety precautions as cases of the coronavirus surged. When the pandemic first shook the country in March 2020, the singer shared a lengthy post stressing the importance of coronavirus precautions — especially to her young fans — and urging followers to stay safe amid the outbreak.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine' … 'we still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," Grande said at the time.

"I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago but please read about what's going on. Please don't turn a blind eye," the Grammy winner continued.

"It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now," Grande concluded.