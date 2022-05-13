Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and 150 More Stars Sign 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Ad in Support of Roe
With the constitutional right to abortion likely to fall next month as a conservative majority on the Supreme Court is expected to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, a group of nearly 160 young singers, actors, artists and influencers — from Ariana Grande to Hailey Bieber — are joining together to condemn the decision.
In a full-page ad in The New York Times, published Friday, the star-studded group advocates for reproductive rights and denounces the decision to overturn Roe, which was revealed last week when a draft opinion from the Court's five conservative Justices leaked to the press.
The large group includes Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Hailey Bieber, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Karlie Kloss, Ariana DeBose, Madelyn Cline, Hailee Steinfeld, Dove Cameron, FINNEAS, Hayley Kiyoko, Madison Beer, Phoebe Bridgers, Joey King, Peyton List, Lauren Jauregui, Jenna Ortega, Storm Reid, Tinashe, Meghan Trainor, Tommy Dorfman, Melanie Martinez, Liza Koshy, Maia Mitchell and more than 100 more.
The ad is part of Planned Parenthood's #BansOffOurBodies campaign, which declares that "our bodies are our own — if they are not, we cannot be truly free or equal." By signing on, the 150-plus artists are declaring their support for abortion rights and urging their fans to join them.
As part of the campaign, Planned Parenthood has organized a May 14 Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action with protests planned across the country in support of abortion rights.
One of the signees, artist Phoebe Bridgers, shared last week that she had an abortion in October.
"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," Bridgers wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, one day after the draft opinion leaked. "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."
If the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe, more than 20 states are expected to make abortions illegal.