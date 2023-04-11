Ariana Grande Says 'Healthy Can Look Different' While Addressing Body-Shaming Comments: 'Be Gentle'

The pop star took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a rare three-minute confessional where she spoke candidly about her body and her mental health

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on April 11, 2023 07:46 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ariana Grande is getting candid about her health.

The pop star, 29, took to TikTok on Tuesday to shed light on her mental health, addressing recent comments about her body in a rare, three-minute confessional.

"I don't do this often. I don't like it. I'm not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to," she began.

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she continued. "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy."

Speaking further, the Grammy-winning singer added that while she shouldn't have to address her health issues, "something good might come" from being open and vulnerable.

"Healthy can look different," continued Grande.

Ariana Grande performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California
Kevin Mazur/Getty

"The second thing is you never know what someone is going through, so even if you're coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they're working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves," she added.

Grande also extended some kind words to her fans by sharing that "you're beautiful no matter what phase you're in."

"Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had — or not — or anything," expressed Grande near the end of the video. "I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day, and I'm sending you a lot of love."

Grande is currently working on a two-installment film adaptation of the Broadway musical hit, Wicked. Earlier this month, she touched on her personal development as she reached the halfway point of the filming.

In a lengthy caption next to a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, she wrote: "To be transforming and healing parts of me that I never knew needed it. Or maybe did. Forgive me for this most cancerian, rambly post."

