Ariana DeBose Says Exercise Keeps Her from Feeling 'Stagnant' and 'Depressed'

Ariana DeBose is opening up about how exercise has helped with her mental health.

The Oscar-winning actress, 31, is the cover star for Women's Health's Beginners issue and shares the secrets of her health routine.

"My self-care also includes exercising. I am someone who has to move. I have to get energy flowing through my body, otherwise I become stagnant and quite frankly, a bit depressed," she said.

Speaking about the importance of breaking a sweat, DeBose added, "So, you know, I make the time to move and to exercise and to sweat it out. Sweating is so good for you. That's also good for your skin. Get the toxins out, you know what I mean?"

Aside from exercising, the Prom actress said getting enough sleep is vital to her well-being.

"I can't function if I haven't slept properly," she told Women's Health. "I believe in recharging."

It's been a big year for DeBose, who won her first Oscar in March when she was crowned Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in West Side Story.

The star clinched her first Oscar at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, beating out Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

In her acceptance speech, DeBose said "dreams come true." The actress won for playing the same role that won costar Rita Moreno an Oscar exactly 60 years ago in the original film. She called Moreno her "divine inspiration" in her speech and said she's "grateful" her Anita has "paved the way for tons of Anitas like me."

DeBose added in her speech, "Lastly, imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus. Look into her eyes, you see a queer — openly queer — woman of color, Afro-Latina who found her strength in life through art, and that's what I believe we are here to celebrate."