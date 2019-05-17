April Love Geary is sharing her abortion story to explain how she can be a mother and also be pro-choice.

Geary, who has two kids with fiancé Robin Thicke, said she decided to speak out after getting critical messages on Instagram.

“I’ve been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like ‘how could you support abortion when you’re a mother yourself’ so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 and 2019,” she wrote, along with a photo of her stomach. “I’m glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment.”

The model’s post comes days after several state lawmakers passed restrictive bills that effectively ban abortion. Geary, who welcomed daughter Lola on Feb. 26 and also has 15-month-old Mia, said that she wants all women to be able to choose.

“It’s scary to think that women won’t be able to choose to abort if that’s what they want/what’s necessary,” she said. “You can be anti-abortion for yourself and pro-choice for anyone who isn’t you because you realize you shouldn’t get to make the rules for someone else’s body and you’re not going to a single thing for the child they can’t/don’t want to carry. This is possible and necessary.”

Geary is one of several celebrities who have shared their abortion story over the last two weeks, and one of thousands of women who did the same after Busy Philipps encouraged women to speak out with #YouKnowMe.

Philipps shared her own story on May 7, after lawmakers in Georgia passed a bill that bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the earliest doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat and well before many women realize they’re pregnant.

“I had an abortion when I was 15 years old and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over the country,” Philipps said on her show Busy Tonight, visibly emotional.

And even more women spoke out after Alabama legislators passed an even stricter bill on Tuesday that effectively bans all abortions at any point in pregnancy.

Minka Kelly, Milla Jovovich, Amber Tamblyn and Tess Holliday, among others, have all shared their stories in the last few days.

Along with Georgia, several other states — including Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Utah and Arkansas — have passed “heartbeat bills” in the last few months, and several other states are close to doing the same.

These, along with Alabama’s new law, are a violation of the 14th amendment, which the Supreme Court determined in the landmark Roe v. Wade case. Anti-abortion lawmakers hope that these bills will lead to lawsuits and eventually head to the Supreme Court, where the newly conservative bench could reverse the Roe v. Wade decision.