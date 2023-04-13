Appeals Court Preserves Access to Abortion Pill but Tightens Rules for Use

A federal appeals court in Texas ruled late Wednesday evening that abortion pill mifepristone could remain available, partially overruling a ruling made last week by a lower court, according to the New York Times.

Though the appeals court preserved access to the pill, it also reverted to earlier usage rules of the drug. Mifepristone can no longer be sent via mail and it's only available to women up to seven weeks of pregnancy instead of ten weeks.

On Friday, a federal judge in Texas halted the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, effectively delivering an initial blow to abortion rights following the Supreme Court's dismantling of Roe v. Wade.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, a nominee of former President Donald Trump, agreed Friday with conservative groups lobbying to reverse the FDA's approval of mifepristone as safe and effective. The proposed reversal would extend to states where abortion rights are currently protected.

"[The] FDA acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns — in violation of its statutory duty — based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions," Kacsmaryk wrote in his 67-page opinion, per the Washington Post. The judge then stayed his ruling for seven days to allow time for appeals.

The three-judge appeals court panel — two Trump-appointed judges and one appointed by President George W. Bush — didn't agree fully with Kacsmaryk and reinstated access along with tighter rules. According to The New York Times, the court said its ruling will hold until the full case is heard "on its merits."

Mifepristone was approved by the FDA in 2000, and beginning in 2016, the FDA began working to make access to the pill easier by lifting some of the restrictions. For instance, pushing the back access from seven weeks of pregnancy to ten and allowing doctors to send the medication to patients without meeting in person.

In their ruling, per The Times, the appeals court said too much time had passed since the drug's initial FDA approval to be challenged. In the opinion, they also noted that the government and drug manufacturers agree that removing a drug from the market that's been available for decades, could lead to "significant public consequences."

The panel also noted that while it's too late to challenge the initial drug approval in 2000, it's not too late to dispute the changes made by the FDA since 2016.

The panel agreed that the government couldn't logically say that the more recent changes made "were so critical to the public given that the nation operated — and mifepristone was administered to millions of women" prior to the changes being introduced.

According to The Washington Post, Kacsmaryk's ruling marks the first time a court has ordered the FDA to remove a medication from the market despite opposition from the agency and the drug's manufacturer.

"We are going to continue to fight in the courts, we believe the law is on our side, and we will prevail," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said while addressing reporters on Thursday, via AP News.

A statement from U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland was released Friday, in opposition to the original ruling by Kacsmaryk.

"The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the decision of the District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA and will be appealing the court's decision and seeking a stay pending appeal," the statement reads. "Today's decision overturns the FDA's expert judgment, rendered over two decades ago, that mifepristone is safe and effective. The Department will continue to defend the FDA's decision."

The case is expected to go to the Supreme Court.