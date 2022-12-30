Anthony Hopkins Marks 47 Years Sober with Inspiring Video Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'

"Wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed," the actor and recovering alcoholic said in an inspiring New Year's video message

Published on December 30, 2022 10:56 AM
Anthony Hopkins. Photo: Anthony Hopkins/Instagram

Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 47 years of sobriety.

On Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner shared an inspiring message on Instagram about the power of self-love to mark the occasion.

"I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I'm celebrating 47 years today of sobriety," began Hopkins, 84. "This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And to you out there — I know there are people struggling."

"In this day and age of cancel and hatred and non-compromise, children being bullied, I say [this]: Be kind to yourself," he continued. "Be kind. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people, if they offend you. Live your life. Be proud of your life."

Hopkins went on to recall the "desperate situation, in despair" he personally experienced almost five decades ago, before he got sober, when he had "probably not long to live."

"I just had to acknowledge one day that there was something really wrong with me," the actor said. "I didn't realize that it was a kind of condition — mental, physical, emotional condition called alcoholism, or addiction. And I'm not an expert on drugs — I'm not an expert on anything. I know nothing. Except I have found a life where no one bullies me."

"I want to say to all you young people who are being bullied, take heed — you be proud of yourself," Hopkins continued. "Don't listen to them. Don't let yourself be put down. Depression is part of being alive, sometimes [as is] anxiety. Life is tough."

"But if you need help with any addiction or problem, talk to someone. Talk to someone you respect, whether it's a counselor or to go to a 12-step program," he advised. "There are 12-step programs all over the world, every city. ... Twelve-step programs that can help you identify what you are. It doesn't cost a thing, but it will give you a whole new life."

Hopkins went on to say he's "not a do-gooder" and joked he's "an old sinner, like everyone," but he has "the best life he could [ever] imagine."

"So wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed," The Two Popes star encouraged. "Be proud of yourselves, whatever you do. Don't let anyone put you down. If you're gonna be angry, be angry at them. ... Celebrate yourself."

He captioned the post, "Wishing everyone a healthy 2023."

Anthony Hopkins
Neilson Barnard/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: "There Was a Lot of Pain": 23 Stars on Their Experiences with Addiction

Among the comments was one from Hopkins' The Son costar Hugh Jackman, who wrote, "Well said!", while Alec Baldwin remarked, "My love to you."

Chimed in Naomi Campbell, "Thank you Sir @anthonyhopkins you are shining beacon of light, you inspire me on my journey in recovery ... ❤️🙏🏾."

Hopkins, who will ring in his 85th birthday on New Year's Eve, has previously opened up about his struggle with alcoholism, saying in 2018 that religion helped him get sober.

"I believe that we are capable of so much," he said during a speech for the LEAP Foundation. "From my own life, I still cannot believe that my life is what it is because I should have died in Wales, drunk or something like that."

"We can talk ourselves into death or we can talk ourselves into the best life we've ever lived," the Welsh actor added at the time. "None of it was a mistake. It was all a destiny."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

