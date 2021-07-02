Another benefit of his COVID-19 vaccine, aside from protecting his health? "For me, it means being able to hug and kiss my mom on a daily basis now"

Anthony Anderson Shares that His Type 2 Diabetes Made It 'Important' for Him to Get Vaccinated

Anthony Anderson is 'Team Vaccine' and wants everyone to know it.

On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein, Anderson, 50, who plays Dre Johnson on the ABC hit-series Black-ish, speaks up about why he got the COVID-19 shot — and why it's important for him to share the news.

After getting his shot in early March, "I didn't feel anything afterwards. A slight sore arm, just like everybody else," he tells Rubenstein, adding that his preexisting conditions made him much more concerned about the effects of the virus than the side effects of the vaccine.

"More importantly, I'm 50 years old. I'm an African-American male. I have a pre-existing condition, with Type 2 diabetes," he says. "My mother is close to 70. African-American female, overweight, smoker, Type 2 diabetic. So, it was important for us to get vaccinated."

Seeing his mom is a big reason why Anderson teamed up with Advil for its #aftermyshot campaign, to bring awareness to any concerns about shot side effects (and the other benefits, once the side effects subside).

"For me, it means being able to hug and kiss my mom on a daily basis now," he said. "Having [people] over to the house for cookouts in the backyard, family dinners, and taking holidays, and now that the world is opening up, traveling again. That's what it's about for us."

While he's happy that the post-vaccine world is returning to "normal," he does have something sad ahead: the final season of Black-ish, which will air in 2022.

"It's bittersweet, but it's best to go out on top, while everybody's still a huge fan of the show and we have a huge following," he explains. "We don't want to lag the show and just be holding on and be like, 'Oh, y'all should've left six years ago.' "

What can fans look forward to? "We're going to go out with a bang. We have an entire season to wrap this up, and to go out on our own accord. So that's the beautiful thing about it," he says.