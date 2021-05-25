Anthony Anderson Reveals He’s Lost 8 Lbs. from Will Smith’s 'Grown Man Sexy' Challenge

Anthony Anderson shares the progress he's made in 3 weeks after joining Will Smith's 12-week health and fitness challenge

Anthony Anderson is making strides with his weight loss journey — thanks to good friend Will Smith.

During an appearance on The Late Show Monday night, the 50-year-old actor shared the details of his health journey after revealing to host Stephen Colbert that he's recently lost weight with the help of Smith's "Grown Man Sexy" challenge.

"The challenge is just to transform that dad bod, that COVID bod back into something that's healthy," Anderson said. "So, we've all taken this 12-week challenge that Will threw out there and a bunch of us are on the bandwagon. It's just about being healthy. It's called grown man sexy."

"We're into our third week right now," he added. "I'm down 8 pounds. I'm 218 right now and I'm trying to get down to 200, Stephen."

"Grown Man Sexy" - Why Anthony Anderson & Will Smith Are Challenging Men To Get Healthy Credit: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Following Smith's lead, the Black-ish star shared a photo on Instagram earlier this month posing shirtless along with his celebrity friends who are joining the challenge, embracing their bodies before taking part in Smith's fitness event.

"So this is what we doing," Anderson captioned the post. "12 weeks! No trainers! All on our own?! Challenge accepted! Let's go!"

Smith's challenge came to light when the Bad Boys for Life star revealed he's partnering with YouTube for a new unscripted docu-series, premiering next year, that will take viewers on Smith's health and fitness journey as he gets into "the best shape of my life."

In addition to working on his fitness, Anderson is also preparing for the eighth and final season of Black-ish. In an Instagram post earlier this month, ABC series creator Kenya Barris announced that the show would be coming to an end with the eighth season, sharing the news days before the show's season 7 finale.

Anderson, who plays Dre Johnson on the show, told Colbert that the upcoming series finale is "bittersweet," reflecting on some of the social issues he and his cast were able to tackle in the narrative of the show.