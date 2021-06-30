Annie Murphy Recalls the Severity of Her Battle with Depression: I Was 'Unable to Get Up'

Annie Murphy is candidly addressing the severity of her mental health struggles.

The Schitt's Creek alum, 34, opened up about how she experienced depression at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. She flew home to Canada on March 12, the date she was originally scheduled to start filming her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself.

"My mom was like, 'You're crying 12 times a day hysterically, to the point where your teeth are chattering. That's not normal,' " she recalled to The Zoe Report, noting that she subsequently saw a therapist who diagnosed her with depression. "I was like, 'Damn it, I'm depressed.' "

"A lot of people are going to think that I sound like I'm playing a tiny violin for myself," she contiued. "'Oh, you're rich and famous. Why the f--- are you sad? You have nothing to be sad about.' But I'm not going to post photos of me covered in my own snot, lying on the floor, unable to get up. I don't want people to have to see that."

Murphy added, "As excited as I was to get this huge part on [Kevin Can F**k Himself], I do not think if I had gone to work when I was supposed to go to work, I would have been able to do my job."

Taking antidepressants and participating in regular therapy sessions has ultimately helped to improve Murphy's mental state. "I do not cry every single day on the floor 12 times. I am able to focus on other things in my life," she said. "Now, honestly, if a friend's like, 'I'm having a really hard time,' I'm like, 'Get on drugs. Get on drugs!' You don't have to be on drugs for the whole time."

Murphy additionally credits antidepressants as something that "truly saved my life" because it helped her to become "a functional human being."

On her new AMC series, Kevin Can F**k Himself, Murphy's character Allison is unhappy with the current state of her life. Her marriage to Kevin, in particular, has caused her to reach a boiling point as she plots his murder.

The dark comedy is a grave departure from the Emmy winner's quirky sitcom roots on Schitt's Creek, where she played socialite Alexis Rose.

"It was really important to prove to myself that I could do something different," Murphy told PEOPLE of her new project earlier this month. "This character was the most beautiful 180 from Alexis. She is very angry, frustrated, sad and unfashionable. It just checked all the boxes for me and what I was looking for next."

Kevin Can F**k Himself airs Sundays on AMC and new episodes arrive a week early on the AMC+ streaming service.