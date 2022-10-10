AnnaLynne McCord Shares 'Biggest Change' after Revealing Her Identity Disorder Diagnosis

The 90210 alum revealed last year that she was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (DID)

By Scott Huver
and
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on October 10, 2022 04:41 PM
annalynne mccord
AnnaLynne McCord. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Wireimage

AnnaLynne McCord is feeling "grateful" that her dissociative identity disorder (DID) diagnosis has resonated with so many of her fans.

While at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills this weekend for emcee duty, McCord, 35, spoke with PEOPLE about being a "big mental health advocate" since revealing her diagnosis last year.

The 90210 alum reflected on how far she's come in her journey and how much sharing her story has benefited people in similar situations.

"I never believed, not for a moment in my life, that kids who grew up like me could have lives like mine. I'm talking about the life I've had in the last 24 months where I wake up even in a difficult time in our world, grateful that I'm alive, not wanting to end my life," she told PEOPLE. "And that is the biggest change that I've experienced with being able to be free of it, sharing it with the world and not having shame and saying, 'Look, this is me.' And I'm just one of many," she continued, noting the many people who are undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or going through their journey without support.

McCord added, "I want them to see my face and know there's someone in your corner energetically. If I don't know you personally, I am cheering you on, and there is a pathway home and you can find it. And there is light at the end of the tunnel because I found it, and I was the most naysayer, most cynical, most sarcastic, most uninterested in the path that I'm now on. And that to me is everything. Gratitude is the only word to sum it up."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, a person with DID may "feel like one or more voices are trying to take control in their head. Often these identities may have unique names, characteristics, mannerisms and voices. People with DID will experience gaps in memory of everyday events, personal information and trauma."

McCord has previously explained what her hearing process has looked like and how it's taken years to move past her PTSD and other childhood traumas. In doing so, the Dallas actress said she's found herself within the past four years and is able to recognize the importance in sharing her story.

"My life and the things that most people would think were unfortunate aspects of my life, to have people reach out and say that those unfortunate series of events had impact on their lives, that to me is what life is. That's the only thing life is. It's the only reason we're here," McCord said. "And I have a sense of purpose and meaning and value in every single... This moment with you and every single nuanced moment now because I know that it's so much bigger than all the other things that we put so much importance on. It means it's life. It is life."

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

