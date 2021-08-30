Anna Victoria's Family — and 1-Year-Old Daughter — Got COVID: 'Grateful We Were All Vaccinated'

The fitness influencer said that when her family and daughter Aurora all tested positive "it felt like my world was spinning out of control"

The trainer and creator of the Fit Body App, 33, has been in Italy with her husband Luca and her mom on a weeks-long trip to introduce Aurora to Luca's family. On Saturday, Victoria shared that everyone besides her got COVID-19.

"It happened. The exact thing we've been trying to avoid for 18 months now… we got hit by COVID," she wrote on Instagram. "All adults were fully vaccinated, which makes it very likely this was the delta variant."

Victoria said that with the delta variant, they knew they had to be more cautious, "but I had some confidence knowing every single family member was vaccinated."

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.

"But sure enough, Luca's dad started having symptoms. Then Luca's mom. Then Luca, my mom, her husband, and then… Aurora 😭💔," she wrote. "Everyone caught it, except for me. I have NO CLUE how, when I had the same exposure they did but thank God I didn't catch it because I don't know how we would've managed taking care of Aurora with both of us out."

Victoria said that "the first few days were pretty rough," but now almost everyone is fully recovered. She was most nervous, though, about her mom.

"My mom still has a few lingering symptoms, and she's THE person in my entire family I was always concerned would catch it because she has a partially collapsed lung and some pre-existing conditions. But thankfully since she was vaccinated, her reaction was nowhere near as bad as it could've been," Victoria said.

It was also difficult watching Aurora, who just turned 1, deal with COVID-19, Victoria said.

"Honestly when everyone kept getting positive tests and it was clear Aurora had it too, it felt like my world was spinning out of control," she said. "I felt so helpless at her raspy cry, cough, and constant fatigue."

Victoria said that she and Luca are cleared to go home, but they're waiting until her mom tests negative to head back to the U.S.

"As devastated as I am about all of this, I'm so grateful we were all vaccinated," she said. "I don't want to know what it would've been like had we not been. The stories I'm reading about this Delta variant and how it's hitting not only adults, but babies and children is heartbreaking 💔😔."