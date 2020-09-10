Anna Victoria Shares Postpartum Selfie:' I Wouldn't Change a Single Stretch Mark'

The fitness influencer gave birth to her first child four weeks ago

Trainer Anna Victoria is embracing her postpartum body!

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old fitness influencer shared an uplifting post at four weeks postpartum, telling her followers how she's learning to love the changes in her body. Victoria welcomed her first child, daughter Aurora Vittoria, with husband Luca Ferretti on Aug. 10.

"Postpartum. I gave birth 4 weeks ago. And while one (tiny) voice in my head thinks about the new stretch marks and the super squishy lower belly skin, the other voice thinks about how this used to be my baby girl’s home," she shared alongside a video of her body.

Victoria then compared her body to that of a "physical home" saying that "just like you make memories in your physical home over the years... and over those years there is wear and tear... you still love that home for all the experiences and memories you create in it. And that’s exactly how I feel about this 'home."

She continued, "I wouldn’t change a thing, not a single stretch mark. Not a single bit of extra skin. Because the stretch marks and soft lower belly are now a part of the journey and life experience that was once a home, and brought beautiful memories and LIFE into my world."

Victoria announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram, sharing a photo from her hospital bed.

“She’s here ❤️,” Victoria wrote alongside a photo of her nursing the baby in her hospital bed. “The light of my life. Aurora Vittoria Ferretti was born on 8/10/20 at 8:06pm, weighing 8 lbs 4 oz. I’ll be sharing more pics on @annaandluca later today. Still waiting for this to feel real!! 😭🥰”

She later shared several more photos on her and Ferretti's joint Instagram account.

"She’s everything we’ve been dreaming about and more ❤️ Aurora is passing all tests with flying colors and mom is still recovering, but is soaking up every minute of this newborn magic. What a dream!! 😭💗," the couple wrote.

Victoria first revealed that she was pregnant in January after experiencing years of infertility problems that she openly documented on social media.