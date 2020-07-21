Anna Camp Says She Contracted COVID-19 the 'One Time' She Didn't Wear a Face Mask: 'Please Be Safe'

Anna Camp is opening up about her experience with the novel coronavirus in an effort to encourage fans to wear a face mask.

The Pitch Perfect star, 37, detailed how she contracted COVID-19 in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing that she fell ill after forgoing to wear a face mask one time "when the world was starting to open up."

Alongside a picture of herself wearing a panda print face mask, Camp began in a note, "Hi friends... I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms."

"I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask. One. Time. And I ended up getting it," she explained.

Camp went on to list some of her symptoms, saying that contracting coronavirus is "absolutely not" like being sick with the flu.

Image zoom Anna Camp Art Garcia/Sipa USA

"The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting," she wrote, adding that she's "only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now."

Camp said other "persistent symptoms" she's still dealing with a month after her diagnosis include "dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever."

"I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are," she wrote. "Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives."

The actress ended her post by thanking those who've reached out to her "during this scary time."

"Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask," she added. "I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do ❤️."

Image zoom Anna Camp Andrew Toth/Getty

In March, Camp gave fans a glimpse into how she had been dealing with the coronavirus outbreak when she shared a photo of herself with boyfriend Michael Johnson enjoying some quality time out in the desert of Joshua Tree, California. At the time, the Perfect Harmony star also posted a snap of two “Quarantini” drinks on her Instagram Stories.

Johnson is a founding member of the New Beat Fund, a garage pop and West Coast punk band out of Southern California. (He has since parted ways with the group.)

Earlier this month, Camp told PEOPLE Now that she has introduced her dog to her boyfriend's own canine companion.

"They getting along very well, which is a great," she said.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 3,872,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with more than 141,400 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.